Tony Lippett: Teams divided on whether to play me at WR or CB

Lippett spent most of his college career as a wide receiver, frustrating Big Ten secondaries for more than 2,000 yards, including 1,198 with 11 touchdowns last season. But late in the year, Dantonio played Lippett at cornerback, and made mention of his pro potential at the position in doing so. Wednesday, Lippett went through drills for both positions at Michigan State's pro day, and showed impressively as a receiver. But Dantonio sees more than receiving skills, and so do NFL scouts: