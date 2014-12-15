Tony Dungy: Marcus Mariota is 'Aaron Rodgers in the waiting'

Earlier in the show, Mariota -- who won the Heisman Trophy in almost-historic fashion Saturday night -- said he hadn't made any decision about turning pro. He said his parents would help him make the decision and said there are "a whole lot of factors" in play. He said staying in school would mean "another year to get better" and another year to enjoy what he called "the college experience." If Mariota does remain in school, he would play next fall as a graduate student.