Tony Dungy: If I'm committed to winning, I'd take Johnny Manziel

"He is productive, he's a winner," Dungy said. "He's a guy that excites his teammates. He gets the most out of everybody around him. That's what you're looking for in a quarterback. But is he talented enough? Can you win with him? Is he going to make plays in the NFL? Absolutely. Should he be a top-five pick? We'll see how that goes. If I'm committed to winning, I'd take him."