Tomlinson: Johnny Manziel a riskier pick than Jadeveon Clowney

Both hotly debated prospects have a tremendous upside for some team, but neither is considered a lock to develop into a great player in the NFL. There's a good amount of risk involved anytime a team selects a player in the top 10, but Manziel and Clowney have spurred much debate this year over which one carries more risk for a franchise. Some general manager will probably tie his job status to one of the two college stars, and one former NFL veteran cautions that executive better be leaning toward picking Clowney if they have a choice between the two.