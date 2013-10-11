Tom Savage: The best QB prospect you've never heard of

Texas vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas): This game will be played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, which is just about the midpoint between the Longhorns' home in Austin and the Sooners' home in Norman, Okla. The teams should have an equal number of support in attendance: From one end zone to the 50-yard line will be fans wearing Texas' burnt orange, and from the other end zone to the 50-yard line will be fans wearing Oklahoma's red. This is a very important game for the Longhorns -- there are a lot of people in Texas grumbling about the team's performance over the last few seasons, and the school is feeling the pressure to make a decision on coach Mack Brown's future. QB Case McCoy is likely to fill in again for the injured QB David Ash, so the Longhorns must rely on running the ball against a very good Oklahoma defense that is allowing just 13 points per game. The struggling Texas defense, on the other hand, will have to stop Sooners QB Blake Bell. I'm predicting Oklahoma 35, Texas 13.