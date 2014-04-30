Tom Savage, Jimmy Garoppolo could sneak into first round

A relative unknown at the start of the draft process, Savage has become one of the hottest names in the country heading into May. He started all 13 games for the Panthers during his senior season, throwing for 2,958 yards with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His inconsistency at the college level earned him Day 3 grades from some scouts, but his strong arm and prototypical pocket passer size has led to a busy schedule of workouts and meetings with NFL teams.