Tom Brady is glad Michigan is hiring Jim Harbaugh

Count New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady among those who are happy that Michigan is hiring Jim Harbaugh as its next coach.
"Obviously the program at Michigan -- as a former player -- has not been in the best of places, for one reason or another," Brady, like Harbaugh a Michigan alum, said Monday on Boston radio station WEEI, as per the Detroit Free-Press. "If (Harbaugh) does go there, he brings a lot of credibility and winning. He's been a great coach in college and the pros. To have a great coach like that lead a program is awesome.
"If Michigan could get that type of coach, it would be incredible, especially with him knowing the history of the school and the tradition, playing there. Just to have him back as part of the school would be phenomenal."
Harbaugh is to be officially introduced as Michigan's new coach on Tuesday at noon ET.
