Todd Gurley shines, Leonard Williams struggles in Week 3

It was a wild third weekend of college football, with upsets and nail-biters aplenty. But the biggest story of the day, as far as NFL prospects are concerned, was the injury suffered by UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley vs. Texas. He left in the first quarter of the game with an arm injury, and the Bruins rallied behind backup Jerry Neuheisel for a win. We're all waiting to hear more details about Hundley's injury, but I came away from the game so impressed with UCLA coach Jim Mora and the toughness he's built in his team physically and mentally to hold on in a situation like the one they faced on Saturday.