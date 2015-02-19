Todd Gurley's knee rehabilitation to take six to nine months

INDIANAPOLIS -- Todd Gurley has a chance to be the first running back chosen in the 2015 NFL Draft, but the club that invests a high pick in him -- be it a first-round pick or a second-rounder -- won't be able to see him practice at full speed right away. The torn ACL Gurley suffered Nov. 15 against Auburn is still healing, and Gurley said he wasn't quite ready to predict when he would return to full health.