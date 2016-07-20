Todd Gurley's advice to rehabbing Nick Chubb: Trust your knee

Of course, there are some significant differences in their circumstances. Chubb's recovery is all but ready to be tested on the field, giving the junior a chance to perform for at least a full season, if not two, before entering the NFL draft. Gurley's decision to enter the draft as an underclassman meant rehabilitation during the spring he was drafted, and delayed his NFL debut as a rookie. Chubb and Gurley did not suffer the same injury -- Georgia announced last season that Chubb suffered damage to multiple ligaments and cartilage but did not tear his ACL.