Todd Gurley's advice to rehabbing Nick Chubb: Trust your knee

Less than six months after suffering a torn ACL in his junior season at Georgia, Todd Gurleywalked across the NFL draft stage as the No. 10 overall pick of the Rams. So for Georgia star running back Nick Chubb, recovering from a knee injury himself, there couldn't be a much better source of advice.
"Just think about all that hard work you did. Don't worry about the knee, trust it and work hard," Gurley told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "That's why you went through the whole process, to make sure the knee is stable. So it's not going to mess up. Just trust in your work that you did for rehab and your training. And I'm sure (Chubb) will be fine."
Of course, there are some significant differences in their circumstances. Chubb's recovery is all but ready to be tested on the field, giving the junior a chance to perform for at least a full season, if not two, before entering the NFL draft. Gurley's decision to enter the draft as an underclassman meant rehabilitation during the spring he was drafted, and delayed his NFL debut as a rookie. Chubb and Gurley did not suffer the same injury -- Georgia announced last season that Chubb suffered damage to multiple ligaments and cartilage but did not tear his ACL.
Still, Chubb couldn't ask for a much better model for the path ahead: Gurley took home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors despite missing the first two games of the Rams' 2015 season. Chubb emerged as a freshman in 2014 when Gurley incurred a four-game suspension for violating NCAA policy on profiting from signed memorabilia. Chubb rushed for 671 yards in four conference games during the suspension. Gurley tore his ACL in his first game following the suspension, opening the door for Chubb's opportunity to start for the remainder of the season. Chubb finished the year with 1,571 yards despite playing sparingly in five games prior to Gurley's suspension.
Chubb's backup, Sony Michel, is recovering from an injury as well -- albeit a less serious one -- after breaking his arm in an all-terrain vehicle accident earlier this month. Michel took Gurley's advice to heart via Twitter: