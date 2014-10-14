Todd Gurley puts NFL draft's first-round RB drought in jeopardy

Published: Oct 14, 2014 at 08:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

Two NFL drafts have come and gone since we last saw a running back selected in the first round. Bishop Sankey, the first back picked in the 2014 draft, was chosen 54th overall, the latest the first back selected has ever gone.

I suspect that first-round drought is about to end, though. The potential of Georgia's Todd Gurley and Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon and the performance of NFL RBs like DeMarco Murray and Marshawn Lynch are a few reasons why the streak should end.

QB Russell Wilson no doubt played a huge role in the Seahawks' run to a title last season, but Lynch set the tone for the team's run-heavy offense. Not surprisingly, Gurley is being compared to Beast Mode. As for Murray, he has the Cowboys off to a 5-1 start and has emerged as a leading MVP candidate. I think Murray has brought focus to what a big-time back can do for an offense if you choose to feature him.

» 2015 draft order, needs for all 32 teams

There's no denying that the running back position has been devalued in the NFL, but we're also seeing that a true bellcow back can lift a team to new heights -- guys like Gurley stand to benefit because of it.

I think Gurley is a first-round back. Gordon, who, like Gurley, will have eligibility remaining after this season, is pressing to be a first-rounder.

Of course, Gurley has been suspended indefinitely as an investigation into signed memorabilia continues, but that only becomes a concern for NFL teams if they discover a pattern of issues with Gurley when doing their due diligence.

» Gurley returns to practice, remains suspended

In fact, sitting out is probably better for Gurley and his pro situation because he'll take fewer hits; scouts have already seen all they need to see to evaluate his on-field ability.

Gurley and Gordon are the cream of the crop, but it doesn't end with them when it comes to backs that intrigue me and have the full attention of NFL teams seeking a rusher. Here are five other RB prospects to keep an eye on:

Nebraska's Ameer Abdullah

Without Abdullah, Nebraska's record (5-1) would be far less impressive. As he goes, Nebraska goes. He's fourth in the FBS with 878 yards rushing.

» Heisman Watch: Prescott's ascent continues

USC's Javorius "Buck" Allen

Allen rescued USC's season last year when he became the featured runner, and he's been the No. 1 guy from the get-go this season. He's playing the Bishop Sankey role in Steve Sarkisian's offense, and his production has been impressive all season -- it was especially so Saturday (26 carries for 208 yards and three TDs) as he keyed a road win over then-No. 10 Arizona.

Indiana's Tevin Coleman

Coleman is on pace for a huge season, as he leads the FBS with 1,060 rushing yards (14 more than Gordon). He's also made 15 catches for 134 yards, and his pass-catching ability enhances his stock even more.

Michigan State's Jeremy Langford

Langford's numbers aren't as gaudy as some of the other guys on this list, but he's rushed for 100-plus yards in each of the past three games after a somewhat quiet start. He's a high-volume ball carrier, and don't forget -- he rushed for more than 100 yards in a school-record eight consecutive games to close out last season as the Spartans made their run to a Big Ten title.

Alabama's T.J. Yeldon

Yeldon doesn't have to carry a heavy workload because of Alabama's depth at running back, but he certainly could be a high-volume guy if asked. He's a strong between-the-tackles runner with the ability to bounce outside, and he finishes runs really well. His stock will only be boosted by playing in Lane Kiffin's pro-style offense.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter *@CFD22.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW