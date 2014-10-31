Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon lead list of CFB's top 10 RBs

Freeman, a true freshman tailback who starts in the nation's most productive backfield, might not be well-known, but that should change. He's built like a hammer and can deliver a big, tackle-breaking hit if needed, but his burst and speed are what really vault him onto this list. As much as the offensive line's improving health has fueled a rise to the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, the development of Freeman as the lead back has played a key role for Oregon, too. After showing plenty of potential, he really took off after the loss to Arizona and has exceeded 100 yards and two TDs all three games since.