Todd Grantham lauds Josh Harvey-Clemons' versatility

Labeling a future position for Georgia defender Josh Harvey-Clemons could be tricky for NFL scouts, because when your own defensive coordinator indicates you can play at three different spots, it essentially means your future in the game could go in three different directions. So as the Bulldogs' gifted sophomore makes his season debut against South Carolina Saturday, he does so at a safety position that he may outgrow long before any chance at the NFL comes.
"I think he could play inside backer, I think he could play outside backer and I think he could play DB," defensive coordinator Todd Grantham told redandblack.com. "Just where he fit kind of depended on who else you recruited and how you could get the best players on the field."
Grantham has plenty of NFL coaching experience from which to judge Harvey-Clemons' best path. He spent three seasons each as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns, and another two years on the Dallas Cowboys' sideline. Harvey-Clemons is 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, with the sort of frame that suggests he could easily be more suited to play closer to the line of scrimmage before his three remaining years of college eligibility expire.
After serving a one-game suspension for a violation of team rules, he'll roam the Bulldogs' secondary Saturday looking to help against one of the SEC's top returning receivers in Bruce Ellington.