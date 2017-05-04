Title-game heroics helped sell Texans on Deshaun Watson

"It's in the heat of the moment, the enormity of the moment, they have to go down and score," Smith told MMQB. "And just his presence, his confidence, his poise, the way that he handled himself in that situation, in that moment, it was very impressive. ... That's why I go to those games -- you can see how they respond to adversity, how they react to their teammates, how they react to their coaches, different situations during the game.