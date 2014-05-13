Titans rookie Gabe Ikard had to show his love was real

That's what former Oklahoma center Gabe Ikard and his girlfriend essentially had to confirm to appease the OU compliance office that their presence at Oklahoma City Thunder basketball games was not potentially an NCAA violation. Ikard, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans, attends Thunder games as a guest of his girlfriend, who owns the seats. OU compliance, in turn, wanted to be sure their relationship wasn't just about the tickets themselves, which they feared could constitute an NCAA violation.