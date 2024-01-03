Titans coach Mike Vrabel on desire to win finale Sunday amid 5-11 season: 'It sucks to lose'

After a brief pause, the coach, who's won two division titles and three Super Bowls as a player, elaborated.

"It f------ sucks -- losing," he said, having gone from a rather downtrodden manner to an impassioned one. "Awful. That's why I want to win [on Sunday]. Because you don't sleep. You want to win for the players that bust their tail, that's it. It's not about, 'We'll go into the offseason with a good note.' Nobody knows what you did on Jan. 7th or 8th or 6th in April when you come back. But, you want to see it just all come together. Just put four quarters together, win a game."

Vrabel, who apologized for his language shortly after, is dealing with the worst season of his six-year coaching career, which began with four winning campaigns.

The Titans have lost four straight and face an offseason of change.

Vrabel wasn't ready to talk about that yet, though. He was focused on Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars and one last chance this season to put it all together for a victory.

Thus, when he was asked if rookie quarterback Will Levis had shown enough to be tabbed as the team's future starter, he declined to opine.

"I'm not ready to talk about our future or anybody else other than what's happening this week with Jacksonville," he said. "I think at the right time we'll be able to try to have those conversations. I really just want us to finish strong."

Sunday could also stand as the final game in a Titans uniform for running back Derrick Henry, who just posted his fifth career 1,000-yard season with the club. Henry, 29, perhaps the face of the franchise during Vrabel's tenure, is an impending free agent.

Asked if he would have time for sentimental thoughts regarding the predicament, Vrabel said no. Those, too, will wait.