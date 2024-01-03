Around the NFL

Titans coach Mike Vrabel on desire to win finale Sunday amid 5-11 season: 'It sucks to lose'

Published: Jan 03, 2024 at 06:41 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

As Week 18 and the end of the 2023 regular season beckon, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts all have paths to the AFC South title.

Once perennial division heavyweights and playoff contenders, the Tennessee Titans are the only AFC South squad eliminated from postseason contention.

At 5-11, the Titans' prevailing discussions surround draft position rather than playoff positioning.

It's been an arduous campaign for a proven winner like Mike Vrabel, who passionately underscored Tuesday how difficult a losing season can be.

"It sucks to lose," Vrabel said emphatically.

Related Links

After a brief pause, the coach, who's won two division titles and three Super Bowls as a player, elaborated.

"It f------ sucks -- losing," he said, having gone from a rather downtrodden manner to an impassioned one. "Awful. That's why I want to win [on Sunday]. Because you don't sleep. You want to win for the players that bust their tail, that's it. It's not about, 'We'll go into the offseason with a good note.' Nobody knows what you did on Jan. 7th or 8th or 6th in April when you come back. But, you want to see it just all come together. Just put four quarters together, win a game."

Vrabel, who apologized for his language shortly after, is dealing with the worst season of his six-year coaching career, which began with four winning campaigns.

The Titans have lost four straight and face an offseason of change.

Vrabel wasn't ready to talk about that yet, though. He was focused on Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars and one last chance this season to put it all together for a victory.

Thus, when he was asked if rookie quarterback Will Levis had shown enough to be tabbed as the team's future starter, he declined to opine.

"I'm not ready to talk about our future or anybody else other than what's happening this week with Jacksonville," he said. "I think at the right time we'll be able to try to have those conversations. I really just want us to finish strong."

Sunday could also stand as the final game in a Titans uniform for running back Derrick Henry, who just posted his fifth career 1,000-yard season with the club. Henry, 29, perhaps the face of the franchise during Vrabel's tenure, is an impending free agent.

Asked if he would have time for sentimental thoughts regarding the predicament, Vrabel said no. Those, too, will wait.

"No. I think we all will have time to sort some of those things out after the season," Vrabel said. "We are all disappointed and frustrated by how this went this year, but we're just trying to make sure that it's as professional and as classy as we finish, that we put the players in the best position to go out there and win, but then also there's still a lot of guys that are playing for personal accolades as well, and I am absolutely OK with that. We've always said that when you get enough guys that have personal success within what we are trying to do as a team, we are going to have plenty of team success. Those things have to co-exist, and I want them to, one more week."

Related Content

news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel urges Tua Tagovailoa to apply 'whooping' vs. Ravens to winning AFC East

In a disastrous loss to the Ravens, the Dolphins did not lose their chance to become AFC East champions, which was a message and goal set forth before the game went final.
news

Georgia All-American TE Brock Bowers announces intention to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers announced he intends to forgo an additional season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

League sends video to teams regarding players with ineligible numbers reporting as eligible 

The NFL on Tuesday sent a memo to clubs regarding players reporting as eligible, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Jonathan Gannon: 'No doubt' Kyler Murray is Cardinals' franchise QB

Heading into the regular-season finale, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says there's "no doubt" quarterback Kyler Murray is his starting signal-caller beyond this season.
news

Panthers' David Tepper fined $300K for unacceptable conduct; owner says he regrets behavior

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Tuesday was fined $300,000 for unacceptable conduct during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

RB Dalvin Cook, Jets mutually agree to part ways 

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Cook's agency. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of the 2023 season.
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says focus for season finale is on Jets, not future in New England

As the New England Patriots (4-12) prepare for their season finale against the New York Jets, Bill Belichick is taking it one week at a time with his team -- and not focused on the status of his coaching future.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett rips rumor that he refused to be backup in Week 17 vs. Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has fired back at the suggestion that he refused to be the backup quarterback last week. Speaking from the locker room on Tuesday, Pickett said he was inactive during Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks because he wasn't medically cleared.
news

DeMeco Ryans ahead of win-and-in Week 18: Texans, Colts 'completely different' teams from Week 2 bout 

Saturday night's win-and-in matchup between the 9-7 Houston Texans and 9-7 Indianapolis Colts is a rematch of a division tilt that took place all the way back in Week 2. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that the two clubs are "completely different" from September.