Tim Worley cautions Georgia Bulldogs against life pitfalls

Former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick Tim Worley, now a motivational speaker and life skills consultant, was invited to speak to his former college team Thursday by Georgia Bulldogs coach Mark Richt. The former star Bulldogs running back has his share of personal experience with some of the troubles he's now trying to keep athletes away from, including a DUI and failed drug tests.
"When it comes to athletes, they're slowly sabotaging their careers," Worley said, according to dawgs247.com. "When you look at my history, that's one of the things that I did. I had the world in the palm of my hands, and I sabotaged it. I have a hatred for that now when I see that, because I had to learn the hard way. I just came to let these young men know that they don't have to go through that."
Worley was the No. 7 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft and rushed for 770 yards and five touchdowns as a Steelers rookie. His production declined from there, however, and he was out of the league by 1995 after two non-descript seasons with the Chicago Bears. Worley said his life turnaround came in April, 2008, when he was tasered by an Atlanta police officer during a DUI arrest.
Worley said he supported Georgia's drug-testing policy for athletes, which is more stringent than most SEC schools' policies.