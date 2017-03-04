Tim Williams acknowledges at combine past failed drug tests

"(I'm a) young player making decisions that I grew from," Williams said. "That's what life is about -- being a man on and off the field, owning up to your mistakes. Everyone makes them. I'm not here dancing around and joking. I know I'm here with something to prove. I'm obviously behind the eight-ball, so I'm here to prove not only to myself but to every organization that if they get me, they're going to get the best player here."