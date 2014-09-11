Tim Tebow to join 'Good Morning America'

Tebow became an SEC icon as a two-time national championship quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner at Florida. His didn't find the same success in the NFL. He's been out of the league since the start of the 2013 season, though he led the Broncos to an improbable playoff run during the 2011 season. He played only sparingly with the New York Jets the following year, and was released after the 2013 preseason by the New England Patriots.