Tim Tebow to join 'Good Morning America'

If Tim Tebow's football comeback is still in the works, demands on his time as a television personality aren't making it any easier.
ABC announced Thursday that the former Florida Gators star quarterback and 2010 Denver Broncos first-round pick has been added to the "Good Morning America" broadcast team. Tebow will make his debut as a regular contributor on Sept. 15 as part of a feature series titled "Motivate Me Monday," but it won't be his first appearance on GMA. He appeared as a guest on GMA on Jan. 28, two days before the Super Bowl.
Tebow's full-time television role is as a college football analyst with the new SEC Network, which launched last month. He has been a regular on the set of "SEC Nation," the network's traveling Saturday morning preview show that roves to different SEC venues.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, a former New York Giants defensive end, is also part of the GMA broadcast team.
Tebow became an SEC icon as a two-time national championship quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner at Florida. His didn't find the same success in the NFL. He's been out of the league since the start of the 2013 season, though he led the Broncos to an improbable playoff run during the 2011 season. He played only sparingly with the New York Jets the following year, and was released after the 2013 preseason by the New England Patriots.