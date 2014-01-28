Tim Tebow to guest host 'Good Morning America'

As Tim Tebow continues his unlikely quest to return to the NFL as a quarterback, his side career as a broadcaster is taking another step in front of the camera.
The former Denver Broncos quarterback will guest host ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday, according to hollywoodreporter.com.
Tebow made his debut as a college football analyst Jan. 6 for ESPN's broadcast of the BCS National Championship Game, and is to begin regular work on the new SEC Network this fall. According to the report, GMA's Times Square studio overlooks what has become Super Bowl Boulevard as preparations are being made for the game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
So you can bet Tebow's appearance will be heavy on Super Bowl preview content. And if ABC is smart, it won't let the former Florida Gators star leave without making a prediction. That worked out pretty well the last time, when Tebow predicted the final score of the FSU-Auburn championship game within a point of the exact score.
The inevitable comparison between Tebow's skills as a runner, and those of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, are bound to be forthcoming, as well.