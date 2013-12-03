Tim Tebow targeted by three networks for television job

As for Tebow's potential in the role, he has a lot of the necessary attributes built-in: name recognition, charisma, football experience, and all the comfort in his own skin that a network exec could ask for. But it's also fair to wonder this: Could he deliver a candid opinion on a failed coach, program or player when the job calls for the brutal variety of honesty? In almost any role, part of Tebow's job would be to criticize when warranted -- this from a guy who has never been known to be critical of anyone or anything, at least not on a public platform.