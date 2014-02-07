Tim Tebow targeted by new A-11 Football League

Tim Tebow's days as an NFL quarterback might be done, but that doesn't mean the former Broncos starter and Jets backup is done with the game. The new A-11 Professional Football League wants him, although there is no clear indication from Tebow that he wants it. According to sfexaminer.com, league officials have had multiple discussions with Tebow's representatives about playing in the league, which will feature the unconventional A-11 offense in which any player is eligible as a receiver.