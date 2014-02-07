Tim Tebow targeted by new A-11 Football League

Tim Tebow's days as an NFL quarterback might be done, but that doesn't mean the former Broncos starter and Jets backup is done with the game. The new A-11 Professional Football League wants him, although there is no clear indication from Tebow that he wants it. According to sfexaminer.com, league officials have had multiple discussions with Tebow's representatives about playing in the league, which will feature the unconventional A-11 offense in which any player is eligible as a receiver.
"[Tebow] is perfectly built for this football league," league founder Steven Humphries said. "He's my favorite football player and always has been."
"We would love to have Tim Tebow join our league," A-11 commissioner Scott McKibben said. "Tim Tebow stands for everything we think the game ought to represent -- character, values and role-modeling for young players."
Tebow has joined ESPN as a college football analyst and made his debut for the BCS National Championship Game in January, although he isn't expected to make regular appearances until ESPN's new SEC Network launches in August. Given that the A-11FL will be a spring league and has a broadcast partnership with ESPN, Tebow's analyst duties wouldn't figure to be in conflict with playing for the fledgling league.
As for Tebow's goal of returning to the NFL as a quarterback, the A-11FL could be a means of showcasing the refinements he's made to his mechanics. If he were to play, it is expected that he would quarterback the league's Tampa Bay franchise, presumably where potential ticket sales would be highest because of the proximity to the University of Florida.
The league will enter some big markets, and at least three of the teams have their names adopted from the old United States Football League: The Tampa Bay Bandits, New Jersey Generals and the Los Angeles Express.