Tim Tebow still 'hoping' for another chance in NFL

Tim Tebow "works every day" and is "hoping" for another NFL shot, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said.
"There are some conversations about it," Meyer, who coached Tebow at Florida and remains close to him, told cbssports.com. "I don't know too much. There's hope and he says there's stuff going on."
Tebow didn't play in the NFL in 2013 but has said he would like another chance. If not, he already has a fallback job lined up: He will be an analyst for the new SEC Network this fall. His contract includes an out clause should an NFL team come calling.
Of course, any team that signs Tebow also signs up for the media circus that follows him, making it a long shot a team would want that headache for a guy who would be a backup quarterback. Besides, he appears to have a higher upside as an analyst than as a quarterback.
Meyer had much more to say about his current quarterback, Braxton Miller, who toyed with the idea of turning pro but decided to remain in school for his senior season. Meyer said it was a good decision, intimating that Miller -- who should be a leading Heisman contender this fall -- isn't well-versed enough in the nuances of the position.
"I've talked to some general managers and some good friends of mine that are coaches," Meyer said. "I've gone through every quarterback I've had, Alex Smith, I've seen what they do to those quarterbacks in those meetings as far as knowledge of the game. Same with Tebow. I had Cam (Newton) for a while but not that long. They are going to grind him. He doesn't have the concepts yet. He's working real hard."
Miller is missing spring practice as he works his way back from shoulder surgery, and Meyer says the offense will be tweaked this fall to rely less on Miller's legs.
"Two years ago, he was our whole offense," Meyer said. "Last year, we leaned on him too heavily in the Michigan State game (a loss in the Big Ten championship game). He's still the best player. Some of those are just scrambles. Two years ago, almost all his rushing yards were called runs. This year, it was scrambles."
A spread quarterback takes a lot of hits, and Meyer is cognizant of that.
"(Quarterback is) the most unique position in all of sports where you're not ready for the contact," Meyer said. "(To help) we'll get the ball out fast, break contain and then teach him when it's coming, get out."
Miller's growth as a passer will be closely scrutinized by scouts this fall. He is a big-time playmaker and dangerous as a runner, but he has to become more consistent and more accurate as a passer.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.