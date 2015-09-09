Tim Tebow returns to role as SEC Network analyst

While Tebow finds himself out of the NFL again, he remains hugely popular and earned strong reviews as he began his career as an analyst in 2014. His contract with ESPN, which owns SEC Network, didn't preclude him from resuming his NFL career, and it's no surprise that he was welcomed back to the network after the Eagles parted ways with him. Tebow saw his television role expand quickly in 2014, as he was added to the "Good Morning America" team at ABC. He won't be on the field, but we can count on seeing plenty of Tebow this football season.