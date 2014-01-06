Tim Tebow has strong debut as college football analyst

Tebow: "You don't go into this game trying to stop him, you go in trying to control him. The two teams that have done that the best this year are Duke and Boston College. What they (did) was have multiple fronts, multiple blitzes and multiple coverages. One thing that's interesting in breaking down all his games -- this isn't really a weakness, but it's just a few plays he hasn't been good at -- is when he's been throwing interior routes. Benders, in cuts, digs, shallow crosses, when he's been throwing it inside, is when I feel he's struggled the most, and when a team has played multiple fronts, blitzes and coverage."