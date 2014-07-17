Tim Tebow buys $1.4 million home in Jacksonville

According to ActionNewsJax.com and county appraiser records, the five bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, 6,525 square foot home was purchased by the former Florida Gators signal-caller for $1.4 million. Tebow's new digs in his hometown are located on the Southeast side of the city and are only a short drive to the beach.
The downside to the location might be that it's quite a drive from the Jacksonville airport. Tebow was recently hired by the SEC Network and will take part in the channel's travelling pregame show that will stop at all of the big games across the conference starting this fall.
Still, a big house on the golf course not too far from the ocean is hard to beat for the Heisman Trophy winner and former first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos.
Naturally the purchase of a house in an NFL market will spark rumors of yet another attempt at becoming a quarterback in the league and Tebow has previously said he is still training for a possible comeback even with the new role on TV. The Jacksonville Jaguars wouldn't be the best option if that's what you're thinking though, with starter Chad Henne atop the depth chart and first-round pick Blake Bortlescharging hard for playing time as a rookie.