Tigers give coach Les Miles game ball after 10-7 win

With the emotional backdrop of the death of LSU coach Les Miles' mother serving as motivation, LSU knocked off previously unbeaten Ole Miss Saturday, 10-7, to unseat the Rebels (7-1) from the top of the SEC West.
Miles accepted a game ball from the team following the victory, and said he was embraced by too many of his players to count after the game.
"I had a rough night last night," Miles said in his post-game news conference. "I had to tell the team. I told the team prior to the game that my mom had passed away. ... Martha Miles, this is a great night, considering. Miss you, mom."
With only three points on the scoreboard and 95 yards between LSU and a win, the home Tigers turned to a power-rushing attack for a 95-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown drive that Miles described as "a 1970s drive."
LSU relied heavily on freshman running back Leonard Fournette (23 carries, 113 yards) and senior Kenny Hilliard (12 carries, 63 yards) on the touchdown march. Following that drive, LSU's defense had to make two stops to finish the game. Ole Miss had an opportunity for a long field goal on the last play to put the game into overtime, but after a delay-of-game penalty took the Rebels even further to the edge of makeable range, coach Hugh Freeze called for a long pass instead to go for the victory. LSU's Ronald Martin intercepted the pass near the goal line to end the game.
With the loss, Mississippi State is now alone at the top of the SEC West, and is the only unbeaten team in the league.
Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace completed just 14 of 33 passes for 176 yards.