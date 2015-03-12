Thursday's pro-day recap: Bud Dupree, Jake Fisher boost stock

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and the calendar flipping over to March means only one thing on the road to the 2015 NFL Draft: pro days. College Football 24/7 will be your one-stop shop for information on workouts from Alabama to Yale and everybody in between.
Here's a look at the key takeaways from Thursday's pro-day action.
Delaware: TE Boyle looks great
Big draw:TE Nick Boyle
Don't forget:LB Mack Mackall
Notable attendees:The Jets TE coach was among the NFL scouts and coaches in attendance.
The skinny:Boyle is probably the only Blue Hen with a chance to get drafted, and he further boosted his stock with a good positional workout. He is considered a strong blocker, but on Thursday he also showed off his ability to catch the football, which has been a bit of a question mark.
Kentucky: Dupree flashes plenty of potential
Big draw:DE Bud Dupree
Don't forget:DE Za'Darius Smith
Notable attendees:Steelers coaches Mike Tomlin and Joey Porter, Bears DL coach Clint Hurtt, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, and scouts from 22 other teams.
The skinny:Dupree was the big-name prospect involved in Thursday's workout. After a spectacular combine, he went through only position drills at his pro day. He looked quick while running around bags and being put through the paces, according to those that watched. Smith told reporters he ran an unofficial 4.72 in the 40 and believes he'll go in the third round, if not earlier. Each guy already has meetings and workouts set up with a number of teams.
Miami (OH): Rollins stands on numbers
Big draw:CB Quinten Rollins
Don't forget:TE Alexander Welch
Notable attendees:Steelers linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky was among the two dozen scouts and coaches in attendance.
The skinny:Rollins opted not to run the 40-yard dash at his pro day and instead stood on his combine numbers. He concentrated on defensive back drills Thursday, appearing quite fluid and showing off his ability to high point the football in order to grab interceptions. Former Red Hawks QB Andrew Hendrix also threw at the workout and looked sharp.
Michigan: Funchess runs great 40 time
Big draw:WR/TE Devin Funchess
Don't forget:LB Jake Ryan
Notable attendees:Ravens coach John Harbaugh plus 40 scouts from 27 teams were in Ann Arbor to watch the Wolverines.
The skinny:The big winner from Michigan's pro day was Funchess, who significantly improved his 40-yard-dash time from the combine, running an unofficial 4.48. That should alleviate concerns teams had about his speed. Quarterback Devin Gardner threw and ran routes as a wide receiver to show off his versatility. Ryan, who was at the combine, stood on his numbers from Indianapolis and only worked out during drills. DB Delonte Hollowell ran an unofficial 4.34.
Oregon: Mariota not only one in action
Big draw:QB Marcus Mariota
Don't forget:C Hroniss Grasu
Notable attendees:Nearly 100 NFL scouts, coaches and GMs attended, including Bucs GM Jason Licht, Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt and Jets GM Mike Maccagnan.
The skinny:Everybody under the sun was in Eugene to see Mariota throw, and he was a bit of a mixed bag, according to those who watched him in action Thursday. He wasn't the only Duck to show off for scouts though Arik Armstead, Jake Fisher and Grasu all went through drills and looked good doing so. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt even thought Fisher made the most money at the pro day. CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu did do the bench press but otherwise didn't workout as he recovers from ACL surgery. He told reporters afterward that he'll be back and ready for practices in September.
Oklahoma State: Castleman moves well
Big draw:DL James Castleman
Don't forget:RB Desmond Roland
Notable attendees:Scouts from 27 teams were on hand.
The skinny:Not a ton of prospects were in action for the Cowboys, but Castleman might have been worth the price of admission. A big defensive lineman (6-2, 300 pounds), he showed off his versatility and moved around like a linebacker during drills.
Washington State: Cooper puts on a show
Big draw:WR Vince Mayle
Don't forget:DT Xavier Cooper
Notable attendees:Scouts from the Dolphins, Jaguars and Redskins were among those who headed to the Palouse.
The skinny:Mayle did not participate because of a broken thumb. He showed up in a cast and will work out next month in a personal pro day. That allowed Cooper more time in the spotlight, and he made the most of it. He stood on his combine numbers and concentrated only on drills, moving well through bags and looking quite powerful.
Also in action on Thursday:Buffalo, Fresno State, Idaho, UNLV, Wyoming.
On tap for Friday:Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Hobart, Ohio State, Oregon State, West Virginia.