Thursday's pro-day recap: Bud Dupree, Jake Fisher boost stock

Big draw:DE Bud Dupree

Don't forget:DE Za'Darius Smith

Notable attendees:Steelers coaches Mike Tomlin and Joey Porter, Bears DL coach Clint Hurtt, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, and scouts from 22 other teams.

The skinny:Dupree was the big-name prospect involved in Thursday's workout. After a spectacular combine, he went through only position drills at his pro day. He looked quick while running around bags and being put through the paces, according to those that watched. Smith told reporters he ran an unofficial 4.72 in the 40 and believes he'll go in the third round, if not earlier. Each guy already has meetings and workouts set up with a number of teams.