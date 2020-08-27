Around the NFL

Thursday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Published: Aug 27, 2020 at 10:43 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin is at practice in full pads after just viewing practice each of the last two practices, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
  • The Cleveland Browns are signing center Jon Toth, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed. They'd been in the market for interior help with J.C. Tretter sidelined.
  • Chicago Bears starting running back David Montgomery, who went down in practice yesterday with a groin injury, is expected to be out 2-4 weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. That gives him a chance of being out on the field for the opener vs. the Detroit Lions.
  • Dallas Cowboys tackle Mitch Hyatt left practice on a cart after injuring what looked like his right knee during individual drills, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported. This took place roughly 15 min into practice, Slater added.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing linebacker Jayrone Elliott after working him out this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. He was with them for five games last season.
  • Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon -- who hasn't practiced in recent days and wasn't spotted on the field Wednesday -- has been dealing with migraines, Pelissero reported. There is optimism he'll be back soon, with contract talks ongoing, Pelissero added.
  • Detroit Lions running backs D'Andre Swift and Bo Scarbrough did not practice today.
  • Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs will not practice today as he's dealing with a bit of low back soreness that the team is monitoring.
  • The Tennessee Titans announced they have agreed to terms with linebacker Will Compton.
  • Free-agent linebacker Mark Barron is visiting the Denver Broncos, Rapoport reported.

Related Content

Chicago Bears rookie running back David Montgomery (32) looks up from the field during a NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears won the game 20-13. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Bears RB David Montgomery (groin) expected to miss 2-4 weeks

David Montgomery's groin injury might not keep him out as long as Bears fans feared. The running back is expected to be out two to four weeks.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy smiles while being announced over the public address system as he walks onto the field as a new member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame before the Green Bay Packers 2016 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. The game was canceled for player safety reasons due to the condition of the paint on the turf field. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Tony Dungy joins Pro Football Hall of Fame's selection committee

The Pro Football Hall of Fame added Tony Dungy as an at-large selector on its selection committee, the Hall announced Thursday.
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) Passes the ball during an NFL football camp scrimmage in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Ryan Meyer via AP)
news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon missing practices due to migraines

The mystery surrounding Joe Mixon's absence from Cincinnati Bengals practice has an answer. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Mixon has been dealing with migraines.
Multiple NFL teams call off practice Thursday in wake of Jacob Blake shooting
news

Multiple NFL teams call off practice Thursday in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

The Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets have all canceled practice Thursday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by Kenosha police.
Kliff Kingsbury's offense practicing 'crazy fast' at Cardinals camp
news

Kliff Kingsbury's offense practicing 'crazy fast' at Cardinals camp

To get in more reps during an offseason truncated by a global pandemic, Kliff Kingsbury told defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to prepare for fast-paced practices. 
Mackensie Alexander's father found alive after search
news

Mackensie Alexander's father found alive after search

Jean Odney Alexandre, Alexander's father, was found alive after he was missing for three days in Florida. Mackensie and other family members are on their way to see him now. 
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) winds up for a pass during an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.
news

Cam Newton 'absolutely' does not feel like he's won Pats' starting QB job yet

With Jarrett Stidham sidelined with a hip issue, former NFL MVP Cam Newton appears to be pulling away in the competition to be the starting quarterback in New England.
Washington Football Team postpones scrimmage in response to Blake shooting
news

Washington Football Team postpones scrimmage in response to Blake shooting

Following the Detroit Lions canceling their practice on Tuesday and the NBA/WNBA postponing playoff games Wednesday, the Washington Football Team is postponing Thursday's scrimmage. 
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage prepares to warm up before the start of an NFL football preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
news

Dolphins releasing RB Kalen Ballage after two seasons 

RB Kalen Ballage has been informed by the Dolphins that they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday night. 
After two teams showed interest months ago, no action on Colin Kaepernick front
news

After two teams showed interest months ago, no action on Colin Kaepernick front

In June, a pair of AFC teams showed interest in potentially signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick, but there has been "no action the last two months," NFL Network's Mike Silver reported on Wednesday. 
A.J. Green back on practice field for Bengals
news

A.J. Green back on practice field for Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wideout A.J. Green is back on the practice field for the first time since injuring his hamstring early last week.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL