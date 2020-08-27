Thursday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin is at practice in full pads after just viewing practice each of the last two practices, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
- The Cleveland Browns are signing center Jon Toth, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed. They'd been in the market for interior help with J.C. Tretter sidelined.
- Chicago Bears starting running back David Montgomery, who went down in practice yesterday with a groin injury, is expected to be out 2-4 weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. That gives him a chance of being out on the field for the opener vs. the Detroit Lions.
- Dallas Cowboys tackle Mitch Hyatt left practice on a cart after injuring what looked like his right knee during individual drills, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported. This took place roughly 15 min into practice, Slater added.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing linebacker Jayrone Elliott after working him out this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. He was with them for five games last season.
- Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon -- who hasn't practiced in recent days and wasn't spotted on the field Wednesday -- has been dealing with migraines, Pelissero reported. There is optimism he'll be back soon, with contract talks ongoing, Pelissero added.
- Detroit Lions running backs D'Andre Swift and Bo Scarbrough did not practice today.
- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs will not practice today as he's dealing with a bit of low back soreness that the team is monitoring.
- The Tennessee Titans announced they have agreed to terms with linebacker Will Compton.
- Free-agent linebacker Mark Barron is visiting the Denver Broncos, Rapoport reported.