Around the NFL

49ers sign former first-round pick WR Kevin White 

Published: Aug 27, 2020 at 02:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kevin White is getting another chance.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the San Francisco 49ers signed the former first-round pick, per a source informed of the deal.

The team later confirmed the one-year deal, and also made the signing of receiver River Cracraft official.

White, the former No. 7 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 2015, never lived up to his first-round pedigree. After a stress fracture wiped out his entire rookie campaign, White spent three more seasons with the Bears playing in a total of 14 games, compiling 25 total catches for 285 yards and zero scores. Those are two-game totals for some first-round picks.

In White's final year in Chicago, he appeared in nine games, was targeted eight times, and caught four passes for 92 yards.

Last offseason, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals but was cut in August while also dealing with a hamstring issue. He didn't play in 2019.

White will get another opportunity in San Francisco to prove he's healthy and can land a job. The Niners are in desperation-mode at wideout after injuries have decimated their corps, including Deebo Samuel (foot) and rookie Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring).

Related Content

Eagles OT Andre Dillard out for season after suffering biceps injury
news

Eagles OT Andre Dillard out for season after suffering biceps injury

Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard has suffered a biceps injury that will require season-ending surgery, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) runs drills during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Dolphins trading RB Kalen Ballage to Jets

The Miami Dolphins are trading running back Kalen Ballage to the New York Jets, Ian Rapoport reported. He'll be reunited with coach Adam Gase.
Chicago Bears rookie running back David Montgomery (32) looks up from the field during a NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears won the game 20-13. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Bears RB David Montgomery (groin) expected to miss 2-4 weeks

David Montgomery's groin injury might not keep him out as long as Bears fans feared. The running back is expected to be out two to four weeks.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy smiles while being announced over the public address system as he walks onto the field as a new member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame before the Green Bay Packers 2016 NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. The game was canceled for player safety reasons due to the condition of the paint on the turf field. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Tony Dungy joins Pro Football Hall of Fame's selection committee

The Pro Football Hall of Fame added Tony Dungy as an at-large selector on its selection committee, the Hall announced Thursday.
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon (28) Passes the ball during an NFL football camp scrimmage in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Ryan Meyer via AP)
news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon missing practices due to migraines

The mystery surrounding Joe Mixon's absence from Cincinnati Bengals practice has an answer. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Mixon has been dealing with migraines.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass in a drill at NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. ( James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
news

Thursday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin was at practice in full pads today, James Palmer reported. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Multiple NFL teams cancel practice Thursday in wake of Jacob Blake shooting
news

Multiple NFL teams cancel practice Thursday in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

Multiple NFL teams canceled their practices Thursday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by Kenosha (Wisconsin) police.
Kliff Kingsbury's offense practicing 'crazy fast' at Cardinals camp
news

Kliff Kingsbury's offense practicing 'crazy fast' at Cardinals camp

To get in more reps during an offseason truncated by a global pandemic, Kliff Kingsbury told defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to prepare for fast-paced practices. 
Mackensie Alexander's father found alive after search
news

Mackensie Alexander's father found alive after search

Jean Odney Alexandre, Alexander's father, was found alive after he was missing for three days in Florida. Mackensie and other family members are on their way to see him now. 
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) winds up for a pass during an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.
news

Cam Newton 'absolutely' does not feel like he's won Pats' starting QB job yet

With Jarrett Stidham sidelined with a hip issue, former NFL MVP Cam Newton appears to be pulling away in the competition to be the starting quarterback in New England.
Washington Football Team postpones scrimmage in response to Blake shooting
news

Washington Football Team postpones scrimmage in response to Blake shooting

Following the Detroit Lions canceling their practice on Tuesday and the NBA/WNBA postponing playoff games Wednesday, the Washington Football Team is postponing Thursday's scrimmage. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL