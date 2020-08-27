49ers sign former first-round pick WR Kevin White 

Kevin White is getting another chance.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the San Francisco 49ers signed the former first-round pick, per a source informed of the deal.

The team later confirmed the one-year deal, and also made the signing of receiver River Cracraft official.

White, the former No. 7 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 2015, never lived up to his first-round pedigree. After a stress fracture wiped out his entire rookie campaign, White spent three more seasons with the Bears playing in a total of 14 games, compiling 25 total catches for 285 yards and zero scores. Those are two-game totals for some first-round picks.

In White's final year in Chicago, he appeared in nine games, was targeted eight times, and caught four passes for 92 yards.

Last offseason, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals but was cut in August while also dealing with a hamstring issue. He didn't play in 2019.