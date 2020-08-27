Around the NFL

Bills release K Stephen Hauschka, P Lachlan Edwards

Published: Aug 27, 2020 at 04:44 PM
Nick Shook

The Bills are trading experience for youth (and affordability) when it comes to those kicking the football in 2020.

Buffalo released kicker Stephen Hauschka and punter Lachlan Edwards, the team announced Thursday.

Hauschka arrived in Buffalo in 2017 after spending six seasons as Seattle's kicker at the height of the Seahawks' run to two Super Bowl appearances. With the Bills, Hauschka made 73 of 89 field-goal attempts (82%) and converted 96.6% of his extra-point tries in three campaigns.

His release was a money-saving move. According to Over The Cap, cutting Hauschka saves the Bills $2.175 million off the cap in 2020. Releasing Edwards, who'd only been with the Bills for eight days, saves the team just $750,000.

Edwards' release means Corey Bojorquez, the Bills' punter for the last two seasons, has won the camp competition (which lasted little more than a week). Rookie Tyler Bass, the Bills' sixth-round pick out of Georgia Southern, will take over kicking duties and do so for roughly $650,000 in 2020.

