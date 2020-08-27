Bills release K Stephen Hauschka, P Lachlan Edwards

The Bills are trading experience for youth (and affordability) when it comes to those kicking the football in 2020.

Buffalo released kicker Stephen Hauschka and punter Lachlan Edwards, the team announced Thursday.

Hauschka arrived in Buffalo in 2017 after spending six seasons as Seattle's kicker at the height of the Seahawks' run to two Super Bowl appearances. With the Bills, Hauschka made 73 of 89 field-goal attempts (82%) and converted 96.6% of his extra-point tries in three campaigns.

His release was a money-saving move. According to Over The Cap, cutting Hauschka saves the Bills $2.175 million off the cap in 2020. Releasing Edwards, who'd only been with the Bills for eight days, saves the team just $750,000.