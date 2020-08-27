Dolphins trading RB Kalen Ballage to Jets

Kalen Ballage will reunite with Adam Gase.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Miami Dolphins are trading the running back to the New York Jets in exchange for a late-round draft pick, per a source informed of the deal.

The Dolphins planned to cut Ballage, but before he hit the wire, the Jets swooped in with a late-round offer to pick up the running back without having to battle other teams.

Ballage, a 2018 fourth-round pick, played for Gase as a rookie, so the familiarity with the staff is there.

In 2019, the running back was woefully inefficient, earning 135 yards on 74 carries for a 1.8 yards per carry average, with three scores, in 12 games. The Dolphins' run game, on the whole, was putrid last season, so we can't pin it all on Ballage's inefficiency, as quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team in rush yards with 243.

Under Gase, Ballage averaged 5.3 yards per carry on 36 totes (191 yards) with a TD as a rookie in 2018.