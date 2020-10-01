Thursday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

DeAndre Hopkins is still out.
The Cardinals' star wide receiver did not practice for the second consecutive day Thursday because of an ankle injury. It's unclear when the issue arose for Hopkins, who carried his typical workload in Arizona's Week 3 loss to the Lions.
The All-Pro wideout has been an instant hit on his new team, leading the NFL in receptions (32) and yards (356) through three games. His status will be worth monitoring closely ahead of the Cardinals' Sunday bout with the Panthers.
Arizona announced a pair of moves with its practice squad, adding safety T.J. Ward and releasing offensive lineman Rick Leonard.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday:
- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is expected to practice Thursday after being out Wednesday.
- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said running back Kareem Hunt (groin) will not practice Thursday, while guard Joel Bitonio (back) and cornerback Denzel Ward (groin) will be limited.
- The Atlanta Falcons are signing kicker Elliott Fry to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. With Younghoe Koo Koo dealing with a groin strain, there's a chance Fry is elevated in time to make his NFL debut Monday night against the Packers Pelissero added.