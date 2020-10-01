NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Thursday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Published: Oct 01, 2020 at 12:04 PM
Around the NFL Staff

DeAndre Hopkins is still out.

The Cardinals' star wide receiver did not practice for the second consecutive day Thursday because of an ankle injury. It's unclear when the issue arose for Hopkins, who carried his typical workload in Arizona's Week 3 loss to the Lions.

The All-Pro wideout has been an instant hit on his new team, leading the NFL in receptions (32) and yards (356) through three games. His status will be worth monitoring closely ahead of the Cardinals' Sunday bout with the Panthers.

Arizona announced a pair of moves with its practice squad, adding safety T.J. Ward and releasing offensive lineman Rick Leonard﻿.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday:

  • Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is expected to practice Thursday after being out Wednesday.
  • Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said running back ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ (groin) will not practice Thursday, while guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ (back) and cornerback ﻿Denzel Ward﻿ (groin) will be limited.
  • The Atlanta Falcons are signing kicker ﻿Elliott Fry﻿ to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. With ﻿Younghoe Koo﻿ Koo dealing with a groin strain, there's a chance Fry is elevated in time to make his NFL debut Monday night against the Packers Pelissero added.

Steelers-Titans game postponed to later in season amid Titans' additional positive cases

The NFL announced it is rescheduling this week's Steelers-Titans game to later in the season after an additional Titans player and one personnel tested positive for COVID-19. It will not be played Week 4.
Ravens sign CB Marlon Humphrey to 5-year contract extension worth $97.5M

Marlon Humphrey is staying in Baltimore for a while. The Ravens signed the cornerback to a five-year extension worth $97.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Alvin Kamara: Saints will 'get back on track and everybody will shut up'

The sky is not falling in New Orleans. It just feels that way to Saints fans after a 1-2 start. Within the building, however, players aren't fretting.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Bills QB Josh Allen among NFL Players of the Month

The first month of the 2020 NFL season is in the books and the NFL Players of the Month have been announced with two top-flight quarterbacks leading the way and a pair of Buccaneers earning honors.
Jets' Jamison Crowder expected to play against Broncos

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who missed two games with a hamstring injury, is expected to play tonight against the Broncos, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
Michael Thomas (ankle) returns to Saints practice Wednesday

Good news for Saints fan. Wideout Michael Thomas returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with an ankle sprain.
Shanahan: Nick Mullens usurping a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo 'scenario does not exist'

Jimmy Garoppolo continues to miss practice this week, which isn't a great sign for his availability against the Eagles on Sunday night. Asked whether it leaves the door open for Nick Mullens to win the 49ers' starting job, coach Kyle Shanahan said no.
Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden: Players not wearing face masks was addressed

Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday the team addressed recent reports that multiple Raiders players not wearing face masks at a recent charity event organized by tight end Darren Waller﻿.
NFL sends another memo to teams, warns of possible suspensions, loss of draft choices

The NFL on Wednesday sent its latest memo to all 32 teams about the importance of wearing masks, stressing safety while also warning those who do not comply will be held accountable.
Vikings to return to facility Thursday after zero positive COVID-19 tests

The Minnesota Vikings will return to their facility Thursday after being forced out due to concerns related to Titans players testing positive for COVID-19.
Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game postponed until Monday or Tuesday

This week's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, has been postponed, a league source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
