Thursday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

DeAndre Hopkins is still out.

The Cardinals' star wide receiver did not practice for the second consecutive day Thursday because of an ankle injury. It's unclear when the issue arose for Hopkins, who carried his typical workload in Arizona's Week 3 loss to the Lions.

The All-Pro wideout has been an instant hit on his new team, leading the NFL in receptions (32) and yards (356) through three games. His status will be worth monitoring closely ahead of the Cardinals' Sunday bout with the Panthers.

Arizona announced a pair of moves with its practice squad, adding safety T.J. Ward and releasing offensive lineman Rick Leonard﻿.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday: