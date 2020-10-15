Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

The Browns sent Odell Beckham home Thursday with an illness.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said the star wide receiver has not tested positive for COVID-19 thus far but the team had him leave the facility out of "an abundance of caution."
"He's just feeling under the weather," Stefanski added.
The development comes just as Cleveland's preparation ramps up for an AFC North showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The two teams sit a half-game apart in the league's lone division featuring three four-win squads.
Beckham has heated up in recent weeks while energizing one of the league's most prolific offenses. It's a unit that has already been working without a healthy starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield, who's been hampered by a ribs injury this week, will again be limited in practice.
Here are other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Thursday:
- Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has been activated from the COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday. The second-year standout has been sidelined since testing positive on Oct. 3 amid a breakout in Tennessee. The team also placed running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring) on injured reserve.
- Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is expected to be full-go at practice Thursday, putting him in line to play in Monday night's game against the Cardinals. Vander Esch has been out since breaking his collarbone in Week 1.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (groin) remained out of practice.
- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) won't practice Thursday. He also confirmed that guard Kelechi Osemele, who was carted off the field this past Sunday, tore tendons in his knee. It has not been determined whether he will need season-ending surgery.
- New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been removed from the COVID list. The All-Pro DB and quarterback Cam Newton both returned to practice Thursday.