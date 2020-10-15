Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

The Browns sent Odell Beckham home Thursday with an illness.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said the star wide receiver has not tested positive for COVID-19 thus far but the team had him leave the facility out of "an abundance of caution."

"He's just feeling under the weather," Stefanski added.

The development comes just as Cleveland's preparation ramps up for an AFC North showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The two teams sit a half-game apart in the league's lone division featuring three four-win squads.

Beckham has heated up in recent weeks while energizing one of the league's most prolific offenses. It's a unit that has already been working without a healthy starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield﻿, who's been hampered by a ribs injury this week, will again be limited in practice.

Here are other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Thursday: