Around the NFL

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

Published: Sep 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is still down. Will he be out for Sunday's game against the Panthers?

The Pro Bowler is not practicing Thursday and remains in the concussion protocol. Godwin has been sidelined all week after taking a hit to the helmet versus the Saints. He led Tampa Bay with six receptions for 79 yards in the Week 1 loss.

Three days before the Bucs return to the playing field, Godwin's availability for Week 2 doesn't appear promising.

Here are the other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking Thursday:

  • New York Jets coach Adam Gase said wide receiver Jamison Crowder will not practice after injuring his hamstring Wednesday. The veteran is being evaluated and his status for Sunday's game against the 49ers is up in the air. Gase said rookie running back La'Mical Perine (ankle) will return as a limited participant Thursday.
  • Wide receiver Russell Shepard announced via Instagram he's retiring from the NFL after seven seasons. Also a special teams ace, he collected 60 catches and 45 tackles for the Giants, Panthers and Buccaneers. The 30-year-old turned down an offer to play just a few weeks ago, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) is participating in individual drills for the second consecutive day. Linebacker Elandon Roberts is in the concussion protocol.
  • Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia told reporters he's seen progress from wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) but he will not practice Thursday. Defensive lineman Nick Williams (shoulder) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) also remain out, while offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) continues working on the side.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (calf) is expected to return to practice Thursday, per the team's injury report.
  • The Arizona Cardinals announced safety Jalen Thompson, who injured his ankle in Week 1 versus the 49ers, has been placed on injured reserve. The team also signed safety Curtis Riley from the Steelers' practice squad.
  • Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry, who's listed as questionable with a hip injury, is expected to play Thursday against the Bengals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Pro Bowler sat out Tuesday's practice and was limited Wednesday as a precaution.
  • New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) hasn't been ruled out of Monday's game versus the Raiders but would not comment any further on his status. Pelissero and Rapoport reported Wednesday that Thomas, after initially planning to play through his injury, is expected to miss several weeks.

Related Content

NFL game action is seen in a general stadium view from the upper level or upper deck at midfield of Nissan Stadium during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Texans beat the Titans 24-21. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Titans to host some fans for three October home games

Fans are returning to Nissan Stadium. The Titans announced Thursday they will have a limited capacity for three home games in October and possibly a greater attendance for their remaining contests at Nissan.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) drops back in the pocket and looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks, 27-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bill Belichick: 'I don't see anybody better than' Russell Wilson

Is Bill Belichick a secret member of the Let Russ Cook club? Ahead of Sunday night's matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, Belichick sang a hymn of praise about Russell Wilson. 
NFL not planning to move trade deadline off Nov. 3 Election Day
news

NFL not planning to move trade deadline off Nov. 3 Election Day

The league memo sent out Wednesday regarding closing all league and club facilities for Election Day did not mention that Nov. 3 was also the trade deadline. Tom Pelissero reports that there is no discussion on moving the trade deadline.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during warm ups prior to a NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on prime-time debut: 'I think the best quarterbacks treat every game the same'

All eyes will be on Joe Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick makes his prime-time debut versus the Browns. But the Heisman Trophy-winning, LSU product isn't considering Thursday Night Football as anything more than simply the next game of the season. 
Yannick Ngakoue's dud debut with Vikings left 'a bad taste in my mouth'
news

Yannick Ngakoue's dud debut with Vikings left 'a bad taste in my mouth'

The Vikings acquired Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with Jacksonville to pressure QBs and aid a very youthful secondary. He didn't live up to the hype in his first game. "I've still got a bad taste in my mouth, and I want to make it right this weekend," Ngakoue said.
Matthew Stafford won't hesitate to target D'Andre Swift again despite drop
news

Matthew Stafford won't hesitate to target D'Andre Swift again despite drop

D'Andre Swift could have lifted the Lions over the Bears on Sunday, but a dropped pass with 11 seconds left spoiled the rookie's debut. His quarterback, however, said he has no reservations about making that throw again.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs the ball in the second half during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
news

Browns' Jarvis Landry expected to play against Bengals

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to play tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Landry sat out Tuesday's practice and was limited Wednesday as a precaution.
Robby Anderson's not-so Purr-fect introduction to Panthers mascot
news

Robby Anderson's not-so Purr-fect introduction to Panthers mascot

On the field, wide receiver Robby Anderson turned in quite a debut for Carolina, but on the bench, he had a rather humorous introduction to the Panthers' panther, Sir Purr. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Bruce Arians on relationship with Brady: 'Tom and I are fine'

Buccaneers second-season coach Bruce Arians isn't one for mincing words and some candid critiques of Tampa Bay first-year QB Tom Brady raised some eyebrows. Arians assured all is well between the two on Wednesday. 
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cardinals won, 24-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Preparing for Kyler Murray gives Ron Rivera 'anxiety' 

Getting ready to face dual-threat Kyler Murray ahead of his Washington Football Team facing the Arizona Cardinals is making coach Ron Rivera a little anxious. 
NFL preps teams for Election Day closures; urges voter registration
news

NFL preps teams for Election Day closures; urges voter registration

As the presidential election is drawing closer, the NFL, furthering its NFL Votes initiative, sent out a memo on Wednesday to all 32 clubs outlining procedures for closing team facilities on Election Day, Nov. 3.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL