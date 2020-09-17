Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is still down. Will he be out for Sunday's game against the Panthers?
The Pro Bowler is not practicing Thursday and remains in the concussion protocol. Godwin has been sidelined all week after taking a hit to the helmet versus the Saints. He led Tampa Bay with six receptions for 79 yards in the Week 1 loss.
Three days before the Bucs return to the playing field, Godwin's availability for Week 2 doesn't appear promising.
Here are the other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking Thursday:
- New York Jets coach Adam Gase said wide receiver Jamison Crowder will not practice after injuring his hamstring Wednesday. The veteran is being evaluated and his status for Sunday's game against the 49ers is up in the air. Gase said rookie running back La'Mical Perine (ankle) will return as a limited participant Thursday.
- Wide receiver Russell Shepard announced via Instagram he's retiring from the NFL after seven seasons. Also a special teams ace, he collected 60 catches and 45 tackles for the Giants, Panthers and Buccaneers. The 30-year-old turned down an offer to play just a few weeks ago, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) is participating in individual drills for the second consecutive day. Linebacker Elandon Roberts is in the concussion protocol.
- Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia told reporters he's seen progress from wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) but he will not practice Thursday. Defensive lineman Nick Williams (shoulder) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) also remain out, while offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) continues working on the side.
- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (calf) is expected to return to practice Thursday, per the team's injury report.
- The Arizona Cardinals announced safety Jalen Thompson, who injured his ankle in Week 1 versus the 49ers, has been placed on injured reserve. The team also signed safety Curtis Riley from the Steelers' practice squad.
- Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry, who's listed as questionable with a hip injury, is expected to play Thursday against the Bengals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Pro Bowler sat out Tuesday's practice and was limited Wednesday as a precaution.
- New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) hasn't been ruled out of Monday's game versus the Raiders but would not comment any further on his status. Pelissero and Rapoport reported Wednesday that Thomas, after initially planning to play through his injury, is expected to miss several weeks.