Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) now expected to miss several weeks

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year, is dealing with an injury worse than expected.

After originally believing he could play through a high-ankle injury sustained in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Thomas is now expected to miss several weeks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Fresh off setting the single-season receptions record last year, Thomas had just three catches against the Bucs, his ankle ailment likely playing a part in his production.

The All-Pro wideout's original intent was to hobble through New Orleans' upcoming Monday night game against the Raiders, but now it's unknown when he'll be able to return, but he is expected to miss multiple games.

In his four seasons in the league -- all with the Saints -- Thomas has eclipsed 1,000 yards each year with three Pro Bowl trips and a pair of All-Pro selections to boot.