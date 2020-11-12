Around the NFL

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

Published: Nov 12, 2020 at 10:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Christian McCaffrey might not be out long after his latest injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that after a second opinion on the injured shoulder, the Carolina Panthers running back has a realistic chance to play in Week 11, per sources informed of the situation.

McCaffrey will miss this Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to the shoulder injury suffered at the end of Week 9's loss to Kansas City.

After the initial fear suggested the injury could keep CMC out for another elongated period, Thursday's news of the second opinion is a bright spot.

Rapoport noted that the injury will be monitored closely, but there is hope it's just a one-week absence. The Panthers face the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

McCaffrey missed the previous six weeks with a high-ankle sprain before returning against K.C. It would be great news for the Panthers if this injury only cost the star RB one game.

Here's other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Thursday:

  • Following a review from the NFL and NFL Players Association, the 49ers were found to have no violations of COVID-19 protocols and thus will not be penalized, per Rapoport. The team was investigated following wide receiver ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿'s positive test last week.

