Browns RB Nick Chubb expected to return vs. Texans barring setback 

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ is looking like he could return this week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the expectation is the Browns running back returns this week after missing the past four games due to a knee injury, per sources informed of the situation.

Chubb practiced again Thursday, and was seen without a knee brace on, which is positive news for the RB's return.

Since the running back is technically still on injured reserve, the Browns aren't required to list him on the injury report until they activate him. Normally teams make the move to activate a player from IR over the weekend.

Rapoport noted that the Browns are likely to make a call on Chubb on Friday after they ensure he suffers no setback from practice and everything looks good for a return Sunday versus the Houston Texans.

Chubb was averaging a whopping 5.9 yards per rush with four TDs before suffering the knee injury just 14 snaps into Week 4.