Browns RB Nick Chubb expected to return vs. Texans barring setback 

Published: Nov 12, 2020 at 03:53 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ is looking like he could return this week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the expectation is the Browns running back returns this week after missing the past four games due to a knee injury, per sources informed of the situation.

Chubb practiced again Thursday, and was seen without a knee brace on, which is positive news for the RB's return.

Since the running back is technically still on injured reserve, the Browns aren't required to list him on the injury report until they activate him. Normally teams make the move to activate a player from IR over the weekend.

Rapoport noted that the Browns are likely to make a call on Chubb on Friday after they ensure he suffers no setback from practice and everything looks good for a return Sunday versus the Houston Texans.

Chubb was averaging a whopping 5.9 yards per rush with four TDs before suffering the knee injury just 14 snaps into Week 4.

His return to the lineup to pair with ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ would be a massive boost to a Browns team that is hovering around the final AFC playoff spot.

Related Content

news

Steelers preparing as if Ben Roethlisberger will play Sunday vs. Bengals 

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list but the team is preparing as if he'll play on Sunday against the Bengals.
news

Ravens OC Greg Roman: Defenses calling out plays is 'nothing new' and part of the 'chess match'

Lamar Jackson's comments Wednesday that defenses are calling out Ravens plays spoke to predictability within the Baltimore offense through eight games this season. Ravens OC Greg Roman didn't take issue with Jackson's complaints.
news

The Weeknd to headline Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday that The Weeknd will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on CBS at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.
news

Mike Daniels sees 'a lot of' similarities between Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers: 'Joe is not like a rookie'

Bengals DL Mike Daniels spent the first seven years of his career watching Aaron Rodgers work. The veteran explained to NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday why he sees a likeness between rookie QB Joe Burrow and his former teammate.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has a realistic chance to play in Week 11 after getting a second opinion, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Ravens announce another player tested positive for COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens had another player test positive for COVID-19. The team announced the positive test Thursday, and added that there were no additional high-risk contacts.  
news

Aaron Jones: Packers holding me out of games 'beneficial' for the long run

﻿Aaron Jones﻿ didn't think he'd miss a single game after injuring his calf last month. Instead, the Packers medical staff sat the star RB for two games. While no player likes admitting that missing games was the proper move, Jones said he understands the decision. 
news

Chargers backfield committee will be determined by 'flow of the game' if Justin Jackson's out

Chargers RB Justin Jackson will likely miss Week 10. That would throw the Chargers backfield into a committee task -- a dreaded phrase for those in the fantasy football community -- between Joshua Kelley, Troymaine Pope and Kalen Ballage.
news

Lamar Jackson on Cam Newton: 'He's the OG -- Superman'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed his respect for Cam Newton on Wednesday, saying the Patriots quarterback paved the way for mobile QBs like himself.
news

'Pretty surreal' for Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton to be facing football 'wizard' Aaron Rodgers

In just his second NFL start, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Jake Luton will be playing opposite Packers great Aaron Rodgers, who Luton was "a big fan of growing up."
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb 'not sure' he'll be able to play on Sunday

Cleveland Browns standout RB Nick Chubb was activated off injured reserve earlier this week, but he told reporters Wednesdays he was "not sure" he could play Sunday versus the Houston Texans.
