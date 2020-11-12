Dolphins starters Kyle Van Noy, Christian Wilkins among three players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Dolphins could be without a couple starters for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The team announced Thursday it has placed linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and wide receiver Matt Cole on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Miami entered the league's intensive protocol last week after an assistant coach tested positive. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden, who'd been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday, was activated Thursday.
The veteran Van Noy is fourth on the Dolphins in tackles and has four passes defensed, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two recoveries. Wilkins, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is sixth in tackles and has five passes defensed.