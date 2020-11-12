Dolphins starters Kyle Van Noy, Christian Wilkins among three players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Dolphins could be without a couple starters for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The team announced Thursday it has placed linebacker Kyle Van Noy﻿, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and wide receiver Matt Cole on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Miami entered the league's intensive protocol last week after an assistant coach tested positive. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden﻿, who'd been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday, was activated Thursday.