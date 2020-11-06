Falcons, Dolphins enter intensive COVID-19 protocol following positive tests

The Cincinnati Bengals released a statement Friday confirming that two players tested positive for COVID-19. As Cincinnati is on its bye week, no players have been in the team facility since Wednesday.

"The Bengals this morning were made aware that two of the team's players have tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read. "We are following applicable protocols and continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team. Players have not been in the facility since Wednesday. Under NFL bye week protocols players will test daily, but will not be back in the facility until next week."