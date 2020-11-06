Around the NFL

Falcons, Dolphins enter intensive COVID-19 protocol following positive tests

Published: Nov 06, 2020 at 10:04 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons are shutting down in-person operations Friday following a positive COVID-19 test within the organization.

The positive test came from a member of the football staff, according to the team, which led to the organization conducting all operations virtually on Friday "out of an abundance of caution." The decision does not affect the status of Atlanta's game against the Denver Broncos.

As per the league's established procedure, contact tracing has begun within the organization and the team has entered the NFL's intensive protocol. The protocol mandates additional precaution (shutting down facility, deep cleaning, moving to exclusively remote work) while also identifying potential high-risk close contacts in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Falcons are familiar with the protocol. Atlanta joined Carolina in the intensive protocol in mid-October following a positive test from rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson﻿.

The Miami Dolphins are also in intensive protocol following a positive COVID-19 test from an assistant coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. The Dolphins will conduct a walkthrough practice later Friday before facing Arizona as scheduled Sunday, per Pelissero and Garafolo.

The Cincinnati Bengals released a statement Friday confirming that two players tested positive for COVID-19. As Cincinnati is on its bye week, no players have been in the team facility since Wednesday.

"The Bengals this morning were made aware that two of the team's players have tested positive for COVID-19," the statement read. "We are following applicable protocols and continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team. Players have not been in the facility since Wednesday. Under NFL bye week protocols players will test daily, but will not be back in the facility until next week."

The Green Bay Packers had one player test positive from Thursday's testing, Pelissero reported, per a source. The Chicago Bears did not have a new player test positive from Thursday's testing, Pelissero added.

