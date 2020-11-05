Chicago Bears OL Cody Whitehair tests positive for COVID-19

Around the NFL

Another Chicago Bears offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that center Cody Whitehair tested positive, per a source informed of the situation.

The Bears were already in intensive protocol after offensive lineman Jason Spriggs tested positive earlier in the week. Spriggs was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In addition, guard Germain Ifedi was declared a high-risk close contact, and was also put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With the latest positive result, the Bears decided to work virtually for added precaution to help prevent further potential spread.

"This morning we were notified that another Bears player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "As a result, the club has decided to pause all in-person football activities and close Halas Hall. Today's practice has been canceled and all meetings will be conducted virtually. The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation. We will continue to work closely with the NFL medical experts and follow the league's intensive protocol. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority."

Rapport added that it doesn't appear there are many close contacts for Whitehair, in part because the club was already in intensive protocols.

Chicago is set to face the Titans in Tennessee on Sunday.

