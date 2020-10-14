Falcons enter intensive COVID-19 protocol following player's placement on list

The Atlanta Falcons have joined their Week 5 opponent in the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol.

The Falcons became the second club to enter the protocol following the team's placement of rookie defensive tackle ﻿Marlon Davidson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Atlanta's most recent opponent, the Carolina Panthers, entered the intensive protocol earlier Wednesday because of Davidson's placement on the list.

Davidson played 12 of 64 defensive snaps and five special-teams snaps in Week 5 for an Atlanta team that is now undertaking additional precautions that include daily point-of-care testing, shifting to strictly virtual meetings, and mandatory protective personal equipment (i.e., masks) use during practice.

The Minnesota Vikings followed a similar plan of precaution following the Tennessee Titans' COVID-19 outbreak within the organization earlier this season. The Vikings did not have any positive tests following the game, and so far, the Panthers have not placed a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.