Panthers in intensive protocol after Falcons DT placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Carolina Panthers have entered the NFL's intensive COVID-19 protocol.

The team made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting the more stringent precautions were put in place after Atlanta Falcons rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Panthers defeated the Falcons, 23-16, on Sunday in Atlanta. Davidson played 12 of 64 defensive snaps and five special teams plays in Week 5, per Next Gen Stats.

According to the team, as of Wednesday morning, the Panthers have not placed a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The measures are simply precautionary. Carolina is scheduled to practice at 1:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero notes the precautions include daily POC testing, all virtual meetings and mandatory PPE use in practice.

These are the same precautions the Minnesota Vikings took after the outbreak in Tennessee. Minnesota had no positive tests.