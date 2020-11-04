Veteran QB Josh McCown signing with Texans -- his 12th NFL franchise

A winding and much-traveled NFL road has seen McCown play for the Cardinals (who took him in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft), Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns and Jets before the Eagles; McCown also spent time on the preseason rosters in Miami and San Francisco. While this season saw him essentially confined to Zoom meetings as a practice squad QB, he's moving on to Houston, where he'll be at practices, in the team facility and most importantly, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, around his family in Texas during the season. As Garafolo pointed out, the Eagles will miss McCown's contributions, but the QB had the ability to be near his family, which is something he hasn't done in roughly a decade as he's consistently been removed from his family during each season.