Thursday's injury and roster news: Chiefs WR Robinson, OL Kilgore continue to test negative

The Chiefs are close to getting two players back in time for Super Bowl LV.
Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore have tested negative for COVID-19 every day since their haircuts last weekend with a barber who tested positive, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The two were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. But should they continue to test negative, Robinson can rejoin the team Friday and Kilgore on Saturday, Pelissero added.
Both players could factor into Sunday's result against the Buccaneers. Robinson was Kansas City's third-leading receiver during the regular season, while Kilgore was a spot starter amid injuries on the offensive line.
Both teams have been clear of positive tests, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Thursday:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) participated in Thursday's practice and "ran around pretty good." The team plans to monitor potential swelling in the coming days. After being limited in practice since last week, Brown was upgraded to a full participant. Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) was upgraded to a limited participant. Tight end Cameron Brate (back) was a new addition to the injury report; he practiced in a limited capacity.
- The San Francisco 49ers signed long snapper Taybor Pepper to a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season. He'll get $300,000 guaranteed on the new deal after signing with the Niners in Week 4, Rapoport reported.
- The Las Vegas Raiders have signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract extension worth up to $2.775M, Pelissero reported, per an informed source. After spending two seasons with the Bills, Peterman, 26, has been with the Raiders since joining the practice squad in Dec. 2018. The team re-signed him to an original-round tender last April.
- The Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback Cole McDonald to a reserve/futures contract. The Titans selected the Hawaii product in the seventh round of the 2020 draft but released him in training camp.
- The Washington Football Team announced Doug Williams, who's been the senior vice president of player development for the past year, will now serve as a senior advisor to president Jason Wright.
- The Denver Broncos announced they have hired Chris Cook as offensive quality control coach.