Thursday's injury and roster news: Chiefs WR Robinson, OL Kilgore continue to test negative

The Chiefs are close to getting two players back in time for Super Bowl LV.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore have tested negative for COVID-19 every day since their haircuts last weekend with a barber who tested positive, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The two were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. But should they continue to test negative, Robinson can rejoin the team Friday and Kilgore on Saturday, Pelissero added.

Both players could factor into Sunday's result against the Buccaneers. Robinson was Kansas City's third-leading receiver during the regular season, while Kilgore was a spot starter amid injuries on the offensive line.

Both teams have been clear of positive tests, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

