Around the NFL

Bucs WR Antonio Brown (knee) upgraded to full participant, TE Cameron Brate (back) limited

Published: Feb 04, 2021 at 04:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Buccaneers encountered new developments of both positive and negative news on the injury front Thursday.

Receiver ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ (knee) was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice, while tight end ﻿Cameron Brate﻿ (back) was limited.

Brown was unable to play in Tampa Bay's NFC Championship Game win over Green Bay due to the knee injury, and his status has been closely monitored in the week and a half since. His Thursday upgrade was the first improvement since he suffered the injury in the Buccaneers' win over the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round.

Brate's injury, meanwhile, is a new development. Tampa Bay has a No. 1 tight end in ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, but Brate has filled the No. 2 role since ﻿O.J. Howard﻿ was lost for the season due to injury.

Brate joins teammates ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ (ankle), ﻿Lavonte David﻿ (hamstring) and ﻿Jordan Whitehead﻿ (shoulder) in the group of those limited in practice this week. All three were also limited Thursday, meaning we'll have to continue to monitor their injury statuses heading into the weekend.

Official designations ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LV will arrive Friday afternoon.

