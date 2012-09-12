'Thursday Night Football' resumes on NFL Network

Thursday Night Football is back, and we've got a doozy of an opener as Jay Cutler and the Chicago Bears swagger into Lambeau Field for an early season NFC North showdown with the Green Bay Packers. Join NFL Network at 6 p.m. ET for "Thursday Night Kickoff," which will feature an exclusive sitdown between Deion Sanders and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, followed by live coverage of the game at 8 p.m. ET.
Here's what else is on tap Tuesday:
» Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET. Today the crew is joined by Detroit Lions defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch, who'll discuss this Sunday's grudge match against Jim Harbaugh and the San Francisco 49ers. Rebecca Haarlow will be reporting live from Green Bay ahead of Thursday night's Bears-Packers tilt, and former NFL coaches Brian Billick and Steve Mariucci will give their takes on Week 2's action.
» A lot of NFL injury information comes out midweek. Gregg Rosenthal of Around the League breaks it all down for you, including an update on San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathews.
» "Sound FX" is back! NFL Films takes you onto the sidelines and onto the field to bring you the best sights and sounds from opening week of the 2012 NFL season.
» Adam Schein has The Schein Nine, including Week 2 upset specials and the Curious Case of Kevin Kolb.
» NFL Network and NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks examines how Mike Shanahan and the Washington Redskins are making Robert Griffin III comfortable in his rookie season.
» One week into his NFL career, Robert Griffin III has already reached unbenchable status in fantasy football, according to Michael Fabiano. See who else he advises you to start and sit in Week 2.
» Match your wits against NFL Network stars like Deion Sanders, Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk and see if you can correctly predict the winners of every game in Week 2.