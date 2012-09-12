'Thursday Night Football' resumes on NFL Network

» Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET. Today the crew is joined by Detroit Lions defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch, who'll discuss this Sunday's grudge match against Jim Harbaugh and the San Francisco 49ers. Rebecca Haarlow will be reporting live from Green Bay ahead of Thursday night's Bears-Packers tilt, and former NFL coaches Brian Billick and Steve Mariucci will give their takes on Week 2's action.