Three things scouts want to know about Johnny Manziel

Recap: Manziel was on target all day from the pocket, erasing any doubt about his comfort level there. In fact, he was just as accurate in the pocket as he was outside it, if not more so. Alabama did a good job most of the game of keeping him contained on passing downs, despite the fact that he picked up solid rushing yardage. He picked up well over 200 yards passing on deep routes down the sideline, and virtually all of that was from the pocket.