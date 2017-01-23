Three-round mock draft: Deshaun Watson goes No. 1 to Browns

Published: Jan 23, 2017
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

The 2017 Senior Bowl is kicking off with a series of practices this week and culminating with a game on Saturday, all live on NFL Network. Of course, this mock draft was written before many of the top college seniors started gathering in Mobile, Ala., for a week that could alter their draft positioning.

It also comes before many other events -- like the scouting combine, free agency and pro days -- that will shape and re-shape this draft. With that said, here is an early look at the first three rounds and how the picks could play out in three months:

Note: The Vikings, who traded their first-round pick to the Eagles as part of the Sam Bradford deal, have the same record and strength of schedule as the Colts, so there's a tie for the 14th, 46th and 79th picks. A coin flip at a later date will determine which team picks first. Teams with the same record will rotate so that the team selecting first in Round 1 will select last in the following round:

Hue Jackson will love Watson's physical attributes and his leadership skills.

The 49ers get a difference-making pass rusher.

Trubisky is an accurate passer with athleticism. If the Bears want to keep up with Detroit and Green Bay in the division, they need a new quarterback.

Jacksonville has a couple of free agents up front, so Allen fits a probable need.

The Titans shore up the secondary by adding Adams.

Kizer has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick. His potential makes it tough for quarterback-needy teams to pass him up.

Hooker's range and ball skills are top-10 worthy.

Fournette's power and speed translate to an elite prospect, and the Panthers need to bring back their running game.

Thomas looked unblockable in Stanford's bowl game. Could be similar to J.J. Watt in that his best is yet to come.

No matter what quarterback the Bills trot out next season, in this scenario they would have two former Clemson studs to throw to in Sammy Watkins and Williams.

Barnett and Cameron Jordan would be a fearsome pair.

Foster is an athletic defensive leader.

Larry Fitzgerald will retire soon, and Michael Floyd was jettisoned. Davis is the physical playmaker the Cardinals need.

With the best pass rushers off the board, the Colts take the best player available.

Desperate for help in the secondary, the Eagles find the draft's top corner waiting to be picked.

Jones is the sort of wiry-but-technically-strong corner the Ravens covet.

Washington needs a strong safety, and Peppers fits that bill.

Pairing Delanie Walker and Njoku gives Marcus Mariota great options on every play.

Jameis Winston will like having a speed demon to throw to when Mike Evans is bracketed.

The line must improve no matter who is leading the offense at QB next year.

The Lions have had issues in the secondary for years. Wilson gives them a physical presence on the edge, and could move to safety as well.

Howard can be a safety valve for Ryan Tannehill and a good run blocker on the edge.

Ereck Flowers has been a liability for the Giants at left tackle.

Jack Del Rio wants an interior pass rusher. McDowell's length and quickness off the snap give him a chance to shine in that role.

Injuries and ineffectiveness have made tackle a need spot for the Texans.

Robinson will help Pete Carroll control the clock using the run game.

With Marcus Peters and Tabor on the field, it will be difficult for opposing quartebacks to find an open receiver.

A pass rusher with size, just like Jerry Jones likes 'em.

Similar to Clay Matthews coming out, Watt is a one-year star with great potential.

Jarvis Jones and James Harrison will be free agents, so the Steelers will utilize McKinley's length and strength right away.

Shoring up the interior of the offensive line is a major need.

Bill Belichick will find a place to play for Cunningham.

Round 2

  1. Cleveland Browns: Budda Baker, S, Washington
    1. San Francisco 49ers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy
    3. Chicago Bears: Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
    4. Los Angeles Rams: Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
    5. Los Angeles Chargers: Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri
    6. New York Jets: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
    7. Carolina Panthers: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
    8. Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson
    9. New Orleans Saints: Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida
    10. Philadelphia Eagles: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
    11. Buffalo Bills: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
    12. Arizona Cardinals: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
      46 (tie). Minnesota Vikings: Chad Hansen, WR, Cal
    13. Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama
      48 (tie). Indianapolis Colts: Carl Lawson, OLB, Auburn
    14. Washington Redskins: Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
    15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Desmond King, DB, Iowa
    16. Denver Broncos: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    17. Cleveland Browns: Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
    18. Detroit Lions: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
    19. Miami Dolphins: Raekwon McMillan, ILB, Ohio State
    20. New York Giants: Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
    21. Oakland Raiders: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
    22. Houston Texans: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M
    23. Seattle Seahawks: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn
    24. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Robinette, WR, Air Force
    25. Dallas Cowboys: Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State
    26. Green Bay Packers: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
    27. Pittsburgh Steelers: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
    28. Atlanta Falcons: Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois
    29. New England Patriots: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

Round 3

  1. Cleveland Browns: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington
    1. San Francisco 49ers: Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
    2. Chicago Bears: Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
    3. Jacksonville Jaguars: Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
    4. Tennessee Titans: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
    5. New York Jets: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
    6. Los Angeles Chargers: Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple
    7. Carolina Panthers: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
    8. Cincinnati Bengals: Damien Mama, G, USC
    9. Philadelphia Eagles: Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma
    10. Buffalo Bills: Howard Wilson, CB, Houston
    11. New Orleans Saints: Corn Elder, CB, Miami
    12. Arizona Cardinals: Marcus Williams, S, Utah
    13. Baltimore Ravens: D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
      79 (tie). Indianapolis Colts: Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama
      79 (tie). Minnesota Vikings: Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell
    14. Washington Redskins: Joe Mathis, OLB, Washington
    15. Denver Broncos: Taylor Moton, G/T, Western Michigan
    16. Tennessee Titans: Kevin King, CB, Washington
    17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington
    18. Detroit Lions: Davon Godchaux, DT, LSU
    19. Minnesota Vikings: Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple
    20. New York Giants: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
    21. Oakland Raiders: Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU
    22. Houston Texans: Jarod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech
    23. Seattle Seahawks: Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh
    24. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa
    25. Dallas Cowboys: Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
    26. Green Bay Packers: De'Veon Smith, RB, Michigan
    27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dalvin Tomlinson, DE, Alabama
    28. Atlanta Falcons: Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma
    29. New England Patriots: Garrett Sickels, DE, Penn State
    30. Denver Broncos (projected compensatory pick for loss of QB Brock Osweiler): Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
    31. Miami Dolphins (projected compensatory pick for loss of DE Olivier Vernon): Danny Isidora, G, Miami
    32. Carolina Panthers (projected compensatory pick for loss of CB Josh Norman): Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee
    33. Denver Broncos (projected compensatory pick for loss of DE Malik Jackson): Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State

