Three-round mock draft: Deshaun Watson goes No. 1 to Browns

The 2017 Senior Bowl is kicking off with a series of practices this week and culminating with a game on Saturday, all live on NFL Network. Of course, this mock draft was written before many of the top college seniors started gathering in Mobile, Ala., for a week that could alter their draft positioning.
It also comes before many other events -- like the scouting combine, free agency and pro days -- that will shape and re-shape this draft. With that said, here is an early look at the first three rounds and how the picks could play out in three months:
Note: The Vikings, who traded their first-round pick to the Eagles as part of the Sam Bradford deal, have the same record and strength of schedule as the Colts, so there's a tie for the 14th, 46th and 79th picks. A coin flip at a later date will determine which team picks first. Teams with the same record will rotate so that the team selecting first in Round 1 will select last in the following round:
Round 2
- Cleveland Browns: Budda Baker, S, Washington
- San Francisco 49ers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy
- Chicago Bears: Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
- Los Angeles Rams: Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
- Los Angeles Chargers: Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri
- New York Jets: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
- Carolina Panthers: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
- Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson
- New Orleans Saints: Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida
- Philadelphia Eagles: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
- Buffalo Bills: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
- Arizona Cardinals: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
46 (tie). Minnesota Vikings: Chad Hansen, WR, Cal
- Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama
48 (tie). Indianapolis Colts: Carl Lawson, OLB, Auburn
- Washington Redskins: Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Desmond King, DB, Iowa
- Denver Broncos: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
- Cleveland Browns: Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
- Detroit Lions: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
- Miami Dolphins: Raekwon McMillan, ILB, Ohio State
- New York Giants: Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
- Oakland Raiders: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
- Houston Texans: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M
- Seattle Seahawks: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn
- Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Robinette, WR, Air Force
- Dallas Cowboys: Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State
- Green Bay Packers: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
- Pittsburgh Steelers: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons: Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois
- New England Patriots: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
Round 3
- Cleveland Browns: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington
- San Francisco 49ers: Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
- Chicago Bears: Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
- Tennessee Titans: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
- New York Jets: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers: Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple
- Carolina Panthers: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
- Cincinnati Bengals: Damien Mama, G, USC
- Philadelphia Eagles: Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma
- Buffalo Bills: Howard Wilson, CB, Houston
- New Orleans Saints: Corn Elder, CB, Miami
- Arizona Cardinals: Marcus Williams, S, Utah
- Baltimore Ravens: D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
79 (tie). Indianapolis Colts: Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama
79 (tie). Minnesota Vikings: Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell
- Washington Redskins: Joe Mathis, OLB, Washington
- Denver Broncos: Taylor Moton, G/T, Western Michigan
- Tennessee Titans: Kevin King, CB, Washington
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington
- Detroit Lions: Davon Godchaux, DT, LSU
- Minnesota Vikings: Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple
- New York Giants: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
- Oakland Raiders: Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU
- Houston Texans: Jarod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech
- Seattle Seahawks: Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh
- Kansas City Chiefs: Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa
- Dallas Cowboys: Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
- Green Bay Packers: De'Veon Smith, RB, Michigan
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Dalvin Tomlinson, DE, Alabama
- Atlanta Falcons: Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma
- New England Patriots: Garrett Sickels, DE, Penn State
- Denver Broncos (projected compensatory pick for loss of QB Brock Osweiler): Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
- Miami Dolphins (projected compensatory pick for loss of DE Olivier Vernon): Danny Isidora, G, Miami
- Carolina Panthers (projected compensatory pick for loss of CB Josh Norman): Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee
- Denver Broncos (projected compensatory pick for loss of DE Malik Jackson): Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State