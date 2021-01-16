This Week in NFL History: Jan. 18 to Jan. 24

Jan. 19

SF RB ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ became the only player in NFL postseason history with 200+ rush yards (220) & 4+ rush TD (4) as he ran the 49ers into Super Bowl LIV in their 37-20 win vs the Packers in the 2019 NFC Championship Game

- Mostert: 29 carries, 220 rush yards & 4 rush TD (Also became 1st player to run for 150+ rush yards and 3+ rush TD in a single half of a playoff game, did so in 1st half)

- 49ers became the third team in the Super Bowl era to reach the Super Bowl one season after having 4 or fewer wins (Also 1999 Rams & 1988 Bengals)

Eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks topped the defending NFC Champion 49ers with 23-17 win in 2013 NFC Championship Game

- SF QB ﻿Colin Kaepernick﻿'s potential game-winning throw to SF WR ﻿Michael Crabtree﻿ in the end zone was deflected by SEA CB ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ & intercepted by SEA LB Malcolm Smith; led to infamous postgame interview with Richard Sherman and Erin Andrews

- SEA QB ﻿Russell Wilson﻿: 215 pass yards, 1 pass TD & 104.6 passer rating

- Kaepernick: 153 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 2 INT and 56.4 passer rating; 11 carries & 130 rush yards (1 of 2 players since 1950 with 130+ pass yards and 130+ rush yards in a playoff game; also BAL QB ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿)

Eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots prevailed in the "Tuck Rule game" OT 16-13 win vs Raiders in the 2001 AFC Divisional Round

- Patriots trailed 13-10 with 1:50 left to play when ﻿Tom Brady﻿ was hit as he was throwing, which was then initially ruled as a fumble recovered by the Raiders

- Booth review overturned the call due to the "Tuck Rule" and the Patriots ended the drive with a game-tying 45-yard field goal, would win game in OT on 23-yard field goal

The Ravens hired Brian Billick to be their head coach in 1999

- 80-64 W-L record (5-3 playoff W-L record) in 9 seasons

- Super Bowl XXXV champion (Defeated the Giants 34-7 to win Ravens' first Super Bowl in team history)